amondi GmbH

amondi GmbH

Crafting digital brilliance—elevate your brand's presence with creative IT solutions and expert web development.

Based in Germany, speaks in English

This profile was set up by Text

Is this your business? Become a Text partner to verify and manage this profile.

Digital Marketing Company: Your Trusted Partner in IT Services

At amondi, we specialize in providing a comprehensive suite of digital marketing services and IT solutions tailored to meet your specific business goals. As a leading digital marketing company, we offer a wide range of services designed to support business growth and drive results. Our capabilities include web and mobile development, software development, and strategic digital marketing—ensuring that your digital presence is robust and effective.

Based in major hubs such as Munich, Glasgow, Zagreb, and Koprivnica, we are dedicated to delivering results-driven solutions that align seamlessly with your business objectives. Our expertise spans multiple industries, highlighted by our work in building captivating websites for restaurants like The Bitery and creating sophisticated online platforms for iconic brands such as Favarger and Thomastik-Infeld. Clients value our commitment to transparency, exceptional organization, and effective communication, which are core values that ensure your digital marketing strategies not only get implemented but succeed.

Expert Web Design and SEO Optimization

Our professional team at amondi is renowned for its WordPress web design and Shopify development, offering innovative solutions that reflect each client's unique vision. Our SEO optimization services are designed to enhance your brand’s visibility, driving more qualified leads and traffic to your website. Whether you're looking to improve your digital strategy or enhance brand awareness, our experts are well-equipped to turn your ideas into reality.

We also excel in content marketing and paid media strategies that deliver actionable insights—helping you stay ahead of the competition. Our focus is on providing marketing services that lead to real revenue growth and optimize the customer journey. Discover the difference with amondi's world-class IT development and digital marketing solutions. Experience how our creative and flexible approach can effectively serve your business needs and maximize

Contact

This company has limited contact details. If that’s your business, claim this profile to manage and share your contact information.

Testimonials

This profile isn’t verified and can’t receive testimonials. If this is your business, join the Text Partner Program to start collecting reviews.
Here are some apps you may like
KnowledgeBase for LiveChat

KnowledgeBase for LiveChat

Works with LiveChat

Integrate LiveChat with KnowledgeBase and empower your support with self-service

ChatBot

ChatBot

Free to install
Works with LiveChat

Integrate LiveChat with ChatBot to get a customer service chatbot!

Get LiveChat App
Web BrowserWindowsmacOS
iPad|iPhone
Android
Product
PricingLiveChat BenefitsTourFeaturesLead GenerationChatBotApp
Customers
CustomersCase StudiesTestimonials
Resources
BlogPodcastsBenchmarkTyping Speed TestUTM BuilderAI Technology
Support
Help CenterWebinarsPartners MarketplaceProfessional ServicesAPI & DevelopersSystem Status
Company
ContactInvestor RelationsTeamAboutPartner ProgramPressCareers
Legal
Marketplace TermsTerms of UsePrivacy PolicySecurityGDPR

Copyright ©2025 Text, Inc. All rights reserved

We use cookies and similar technologies to enhance your interactions with our website and Services, including when you reach out to us on chat. This comprises traffic analysis, delivering personalized content, and supporting our marketing efforts. By accessing our website, interacting with our Services, you agree to let us and our partners employ cookies and related technologies on your computer or devices. Click the Cookies Policy to check how you can control the use of cookies through your device. To understand how we process your data, including through cookies, and interactions with us, please read our Privacy Policy.