American IT Department

American IT Department

Military precision IT solutions—secure your data, streamline operations, and succeed with tailored tech.

Based in United States, speaks in English

This profile was set up by Text

Is this your business? Become a Text partner to verify and manage this profile.

## Comprehensive Cybersecurity Company Services At the American IT Department, we provide unparalleled cybersecurity services, securing digital assets with military precision and technological excellence. Under the guidance of Erik Fuerte, our cybersecurity company offers a full suite of IT services—including robust network security and advanced cloud security—tailored to meet your organization’s unique needs. By integrating endpoint security and identity security measures, we ensure your sensitive data is protected against ever-evolving cyber threats. Our dedication to innovation and client focus means that your business operations remain efficient and secure. ### Enhance Your Business with Advanced Cybersecurity Solutions Our expert team offers extensive experience in the cybersecurity industry, providing cutting-edge security solutions that detect and respond to security threats effectively. We deliver comprehensive security awareness training and incident response strategies to prepare your organization for common cybersecurity threats. Using threat intelligence and state-of-the-art security technologies, we protect your critical infrastructure from cyber defense challenges and new vulnerabilities. Located in San Francisco, we proudly serve organizations worldwide, helping them manage digital identities and protect against identity theft. Whether safeguarding cloud environments or implementing application security measures, our cybersecurity solutions are designed to keep your business safe and running smoothly.

Contact

This company has limited contact details. If that’s your business, claim this profile to manage and share your contact information.

Testimonials

This profile isn’t verified and can’t receive testimonials. If this is your business, join the Text Partner Program to start collecting reviews.
Here are some apps you may like
KnowledgeBase for LiveChat

KnowledgeBase for LiveChat

Works with LiveChat

Integrate LiveChat with KnowledgeBase and empower your support with self-service

ChatBot

ChatBot

Free to install
Works with LiveChat

Integrate LiveChat with ChatBot to get a customer service chatbot!

Get LiveChat App
Web BrowserWindowsmacOS
iPad|iPhone
Android
Product
PricingLiveChat BenefitsTourFeaturesLead GenerationChatBotApp
Customers
CustomersCase StudiesTestimonials
Resources
BlogPodcastsBenchmarkTyping Speed TestUTM BuilderAI Technology
Support
Help CenterWebinarsPartners MarketplaceProfessional ServicesAPI & DevelopersSystem Status
Company
ContactInvestor RelationsTeamAboutPartner ProgramPressCareers
Legal
Marketplace TermsTerms of UsePrivacy PolicySecurityGDPR

Copyright ©2025 Text, Inc. All rights reserved

We use cookies and similar technologies to enhance your interactions with our website and Services, including when you reach out to us on chat. This comprises traffic analysis, delivering personalized content, and supporting our marketing efforts. By accessing our website, interacting with our Services, you agree to let us and our partners employ cookies and related technologies on your computer or devices. Click the Cookies Policy to check how you can control the use of cookies through your device. To understand how we process your data, including through cookies, and interactions with us, please read our Privacy Policy.