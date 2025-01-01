AM-BITS

AM-BITS

Streamline your enterprise's success with cutting-edge, cost-effective IT solutions.

Based in Ukraine, speaks in English

This profile was set up by Text

Is this your business? Become a Text partner to verify and manage this profile.

## Custom Software Development Company for IT Services At AM-BITS, our expertise in custom software development empowers businesses to elevate their operations with tailor-made solutions. Our comprehensive IT services are designed to address the unique challenges that modern enterprises face today. From custom software development services to enterprise software development, we integrate cutting-edge technologies to ensure seamless business processes and enhance overall business operations. Our skilled software developers utilize agile software development methodologies to create bespoke software solutions that align with your business needs—whether it's integrating custom solutions or transitioning from off the shelf software. We understand that each custom software development project is unique, which is why we employ flexible engagement models to ensure project management is efficient and the custom software development process is transparent. Our dedicated team is committed to delivering custom software solutions that provide a competitive advantage and accelerate delivery. ### Tailored Custom Software Solutions With a focus on data security and data integrity, we offer software integration services that keep your enterprise applications secure and efficient. Our deep industry expertise spans across various sectors, ensuring that the custom software we develop aligns with your business objectives. We offer end to end support, from the initial software architecture design to quality assurance and post launch support, making sure your custom software project is successful from start to finish. Choose AM-BITS for your custom software development needs and experience the benefits of our in-house expertise and cutting-edge technology.

Contact

This company has limited contact details. If that’s your business, claim this profile to manage and share your contact information.

Testimonials

This profile isn’t verified and can’t receive testimonials. If this is your business, join the Text Partner Program to start collecting reviews.
Here are some apps you may like
KnowledgeBase for LiveChat

KnowledgeBase for LiveChat

Works with LiveChat

Integrate LiveChat with KnowledgeBase and empower your support with self-service

ChatBot

ChatBot

Free to install
Works with LiveChat

Integrate LiveChat with ChatBot to get a customer service chatbot!

Get LiveChat App
Web BrowserWindowsmacOS
iPad|iPhone
Android
Product
PricingLiveChat BenefitsTourFeaturesLead GenerationChatBotApp
Customers
CustomersCase StudiesTestimonials
Resources
BlogPodcastsBenchmarkTyping Speed TestUTM BuilderAI Technology
Support
Help CenterWebinarsPartners MarketplaceProfessional ServicesAPI & DevelopersSystem Status
Company
ContactInvestor RelationsTeamAboutPartner ProgramPressCareers
Legal
Marketplace TermsTerms of UsePrivacy PolicySecurityGDPR

Copyright ©2025 Text, Inc. All rights reserved

We use cookies and similar technologies to enhance your interactions with our website and Services, including when you reach out to us on chat. This comprises traffic analysis, delivering personalized content, and supporting our marketing efforts. By accessing our website, interacting with our Services, you agree to let us and our partners employ cookies and related technologies on your computer or devices. Click the Cookies Policy to check how you can control the use of cookies through your device. To understand how we process your data, including through cookies, and interactions with us, please read our Privacy Policy.