Alaukix, LLC

Alaukix, LLC

Boost online growth! Discover Alaukix's expert marketing for 75% more traffic, 150% higher conversions.

Based in Romania, speaks in English

This profile was set up by Text

Is this your business? Become a Text partner to verify and manage this profile.

## Alaukix LLC: Your Go-To Digital Marketing Company At Alaukix LLC, we take pride in being an industry leader in digital marketing for small and medium-sized businesses. Our expertise in search engine optimization, paid media, and comprehensive marketing services ensures that your business can achieve significant growth in the competitive digital landscape. We know how crucial it is to boost your online presence, and our proven results speak for themselves—clients have experienced up to a 75% increase in organic traffic and a 150% surge in conversions using our strategies. Our digital marketing agency offers a comprehensive suite of services including SEO, Pay-Per-Click (PPC) Advertising, and Social Media Marketing (SMM), all focused on driving performance. With tailor-made strategies, we aim to align with your specific business goals, providing actionable insights to optimize your digital presence effectively. Our affordable custom WordPress website designs are specifically created to be search visible and conversion-optimized, starting at just $999. ### Enhance Your Business Growth with Proven Strategies Our team of marketing experts is dedicated to helping your business stay ahead in the digital world. By utilizing both digital advertising and traditional marketing methods, we ensure that our strategies are aligned with your unique customer journey. Whether you're an ecommerce company or a service provider, our marketing services are designed to meet your needs and drive maximum impact. Contact us today for a free proposal and discover why partnering with Alaukix LLC is your key to achieving your business goals and enhancing revenue growth.

Contact

This company has limited contact details. If that’s your business, claim this profile to manage and share your contact information.

Testimonials

This profile isn’t verified and can’t receive testimonials. If this is your business, join the Text Partner Program to start collecting reviews.
Here are some apps you may like
KnowledgeBase for LiveChat

KnowledgeBase for LiveChat

Works with LiveChat

Integrate LiveChat with KnowledgeBase and empower your support with self-service

ChatBot

ChatBot

Free to install
Works with LiveChat

Integrate LiveChat with ChatBot to get a customer service chatbot!

Get LiveChat App
Web BrowserWindowsmacOS
iPad|iPhone
Android
Product
PricingLiveChat BenefitsTourFeaturesLead GenerationChatBotApp
Customers
CustomersCase StudiesTestimonials
Resources
BlogPodcastsBenchmarkTyping Speed TestUTM BuilderAI Technology
Support
Help CenterWebinarsPartners MarketplaceProfessional ServicesAPI & DevelopersSystem Status
Company
ContactInvestor RelationsTeamAboutPartner ProgramPressCareers
Legal
Marketplace TermsTerms of UsePrivacy PolicySecurityGDPR

Copyright ©2025 Text, Inc. All rights reserved

We use cookies and similar technologies to enhance your interactions with our website and Services, including when you reach out to us on chat. This comprises traffic analysis, delivering personalized content, and supporting our marketing efforts. By accessing our website, interacting with our Services, you agree to let us and our partners employ cookies and related technologies on your computer or devices. Click the Cookies Policy to check how you can control the use of cookies through your device. To understand how we process your data, including through cookies, and interactions with us, please read our Privacy Policy.