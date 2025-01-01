Alakmalak Technologies Pvt Ltd.

Alakmalak Technologies Pvt Ltd.

Drive conversions with AI-smart websites and seamless app development — discover leading innovation from India.

Based in India, speaks in English

This profile was set up by Text

Is this your business? Become a Text partner to verify and manage this profile.

Leading Digital Marketing Company in India

Alakmalak Technologies excels in providing innovative digital marketing services that elevate your brand's visibility and drive measurable growth. As a premier digital marketing agency in India, we offer a diverse range of services — including strategic search engine optimization (SEO), impactful social media marketing, and professional conversion rate optimization — designed to boost online traffic and increase conversions. Our comprehensive approach to digital marketing ensures your business not only stands out but also thrives in the competitive online landscape.

Comprehensive Digital Marketing Services

Our expert team at Alakmalak Technologies is committed to enhancing your online presence with bespoke digital marketing strategies. We offer a comprehensive suite of marketing services, including eCommerce website development, seamless app development for iOS and Android, and cutting-edge UI/UX design. Focused on results, our services extend to PHP development, WordPress customization, and AI-driven automation solutions. Our team ensures that your digital advertising campaigns on major platforms are optimized for maximum impact, delivering real results. Whether you are seeking a CMS website, open-source customization, or growth consultation, we provide personalized support to achieve your business goals. Rated 4.2/5 by our clients, Alakmalak Technologies is your trusted partner for innovative solutions that empower your business in the digital age. By engaging with us, you gain access to industry-leading expertise and actionable insights, enabling you to stay ahead in a constantly evolving market. Reach out for a free proposal within 24 hours and let our digital marketing expertise assist you in reaching new heights.

Contact

This company has limited contact details. If that’s your business, claim this profile to manage and share your contact information.

Testimonials

This profile isn’t verified and can’t receive testimonials. If this is your business, join the Text Partner Program to start collecting reviews.
Here are some apps you may like
KnowledgeBase for LiveChat

KnowledgeBase for LiveChat

Works with LiveChat

Integrate LiveChat with KnowledgeBase and empower your support with self-service

ChatBot

ChatBot

Free to install
Works with LiveChat

Integrate LiveChat with ChatBot to get a customer service chatbot!

Get LiveChat App
Web BrowserWindowsmacOS
iPad|iPhone
Android
Product
PricingLiveChat BenefitsTourFeaturesLead GenerationChatBotApp
Customers
CustomersCase StudiesTestimonials
Resources
BlogPodcastsBenchmarkTyping Speed TestUTM BuilderAI Technology
Support
Help CenterWebinarsPartners MarketplaceProfessional ServicesAPI & DevelopersSystem Status
Company
ContactInvestor RelationsTeamAboutPartner ProgramPressCareers
Legal
Marketplace TermsTerms of UsePrivacy PolicySecurityGDPR

Copyright ©2025 Text, Inc. All rights reserved

We use cookies and similar technologies to enhance your interactions with our website and Services, including when you reach out to us on chat. This comprises traffic analysis, delivering personalized content, and supporting our marketing efforts. By accessing our website, interacting with our Services, you agree to let us and our partners employ cookies and related technologies on your computer or devices. Click the Cookies Policy to check how you can control the use of cookies through your device. To understand how we process your data, including through cookies, and interactions with us, please read our Privacy Policy.