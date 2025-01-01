AgileDevServices

AgileDevServices

Navigate tech challenges with expert IT services — AgileDevServices.

Based in Lithuania, speaks in English

This profile was set up by Text

Is this your business? Become a Text partner to verify and manage this profile.

## AgileDevServices — Leading Custom Software Development Company At AgileDevServices, we specialize in delivering cutting-edge custom software development to meet diverse business needs. Our IT services include test automation and IT consulting, backed by a team of experienced software developers. With offices strategically located in Lithuania, the Netherlands, and the USA, we provide enterprise software development services using Agile and extreme programming principles. This ensures efficient project management and robust custom software solutions tailored specifically to your business operations. Our custom software development services cover the entire software development lifecycle — from prototyping and software architecture to product implementation and post-launch support. Whether it's backend development with Java, Node.js, Groovy, and Kotlin, or leveraging frontend technologies like Angular.js and React.js, our custom software development company excels at integrating emerging technologies. We deliver custom software solutions that align with your business objectives and provide a competitive advantage. ### Comprehensive Software Development Services AgileDevServices offers more than just bespoke software. We guide clients through the custom software development process with our deep industry expertise and flexible engagement models. From managing the custom software development cost effectively to ensuring data security and data integrity, our dedicated team makes sure each project delivers exactly what your business processes require. We provide end-to-end support, ensuring seamless integration and intelligent automation of your business processes. Choose AgileDevServices for your next custom software project, and experience the benefits of collaborating with a global team dedicated to delivering innovative solutions. Whether you're looking to enhance your cloud development capabilities or seeking to streamline legacy systems, our expert IT servi

Contact

This company has limited contact details. If that’s your business, claim this profile to manage and share your contact information.

Testimonials

This profile isn’t verified and can’t receive testimonials. If this is your business, join the Text Partner Program to start collecting reviews.
Here are some apps you may like
KnowledgeBase for LiveChat

KnowledgeBase for LiveChat

Works with LiveChat

Integrate LiveChat with KnowledgeBase and empower your support with self-service

ChatBot

ChatBot

Free to install
Works with LiveChat

Integrate LiveChat with ChatBot to get a customer service chatbot!

Get LiveChat App
Web BrowserWindowsmacOS
iPad|iPhone
Android
Product
PricingLiveChat BenefitsTourFeaturesLead GenerationChatBotApp
Customers
CustomersCase StudiesTestimonials
Resources
BlogPodcastsBenchmarkTyping Speed TestUTM BuilderAI Technology
Support
Help CenterWebinarsPartners MarketplaceProfessional ServicesAPI & DevelopersSystem Status
Company
ContactInvestor RelationsTeamAboutPartner ProgramPressCareers
Legal
Marketplace TermsTerms of UsePrivacy PolicySecurityGDPR

Copyright ©2025 Text, Inc. All rights reserved

We use cookies and similar technologies to enhance your interactions with our website and Services, including when you reach out to us on chat. This comprises traffic analysis, delivering personalized content, and supporting our marketing efforts. By accessing our website, interacting with our Services, you agree to let us and our partners employ cookies and related technologies on your computer or devices. Click the Cookies Policy to check how you can control the use of cookies through your device. To understand how we process your data, including through cookies, and interactions with us, please read our Privacy Policy.