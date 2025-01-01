## AgileDevServices — Leading Custom Software Development Company At AgileDevServices, we specialize in delivering cutting-edge custom software development to meet diverse business needs. Our IT services include test automation and IT consulting, backed by a team of experienced software developers. With offices strategically located in Lithuania, the Netherlands, and the USA, we provide enterprise software development services using Agile and extreme programming principles. This ensures efficient project management and robust custom software solutions tailored specifically to your business operations. Our custom software development services cover the entire software development lifecycle — from prototyping and software architecture to product implementation and post-launch support. Whether it's backend development with Java, Node.js, Groovy, and Kotlin, or leveraging frontend technologies like Angular.js and React.js, our custom software development company excels at integrating emerging technologies. We deliver custom software solutions that align with your business objectives and provide a competitive advantage. ### Comprehensive Software Development Services AgileDevServices offers more than just bespoke software. We guide clients through the custom software development process with our deep industry expertise and flexible engagement models. From managing the custom software development cost effectively to ensuring data security and data integrity, our dedicated team makes sure each project delivers exactly what your business processes require. We provide end-to-end support, ensuring seamless integration and intelligent automation of your business processes. Choose AgileDevServices for your next custom software project, and experience the benefits of collaborating with a global team dedicated to delivering innovative solutions. Whether you're looking to enhance your cloud development capabilities or seeking to streamline legacy systems, our expert IT servi