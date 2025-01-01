KnowledgeBase for LiveChat
Integrate LiveChat with KnowledgeBase and empower your support with self-service
Unleash growth with precision—discover Agency Jen's strategic marketing for impactful business expansion.
This profile was set up by Text
Is this your business? Become a Text partner to verify and manage this profile.
At Agency Jen, we deliver smart marketing strategies that drive business growth for service-based enterprises. Our expertise in strategic marketing solutions—led by seasoned professional Jenny Marofsky—can be the catalyst for your success. If you're in need of a Fractional CMO to enhance your marketing efforts, our team leverages over 20 years of experience in marketing strategy to turn your marketing initiatives into powerful growth engines.
We excel in strategic planning and tactical marketing execution, ensuring that every marketing dollar is spent wisely. Whether your goal is to expand your customer base, introduce new services, or explore new markets, our personalized marketing services align with your business objectives. Agency Jen is committed to helping businesses make strategic marketing decisions that foster sustainable growth. Take the first step towards smarter marketing—schedule a free strategy call today to discover how Agency Jen can be your growth partner.
Our wide-ranging digital marketing services include search engine optimization (SEO), paid media, and content marketing, ensuring your digital presence is both robust and impactful. We specialize in developing performance marketing strategies specifically tailored to your brand needs and business goals. By incorporating digital advertising and optimizing the customer journey, we help you achieve revenue growth and attract qualified leads.
For those eager to refine their strategic marketing decisions, we offer a comprehensive guide titled "What’s Actually Working? A Leader’s Guide to Evaluating Marketing Performance." This resource provides actionable insights that are designed to aid in informed decision-making. Additionally, subscribe to our Odyssey News newsletter for weekly insights that are tailored to drive your business growth. Partner with Agency Jen—where your growth deserves the well-planned strategy it needs.
Integrate LiveChat with KnowledgeBase and empower your support with self-service
Integrate your LiveChat with Facebook Messenger and have your Facebook and website communication in one place - for free.
Manage your chats with WhatsApp customers in the LiveChat app
Integrate LiveChat with ChatBot to get a customer service chatbot!
Integrate LiveChat with HelpDesk and manage all customer messages in one place
Turn Telegram into a powerful support, sales, and marketing channel.
Chat with website visitors and increase customer satisfaction.
Convert leads into customers by sending personalized marketing after the chat
Manage your HubSpot CRM contacts while chatting with customers.