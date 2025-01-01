Age of Majority

Age of Majority

Boomers buy-in! Discover powerful insights to captivate and engage the 55+ market now.

Based in United States, speaks in English

This profile was set up by Text

Is this your business? Become a Text partner to verify and manage this profile.

## Leading Market Research Company for Boomer Insights At Age of Majority, we specialize in market research that is pivotal for companies seeking to connect with the invaluable demographic of boomers, seniors, and older adults. Utilizing tailored market research solutions, we transform insights into actionable strategies that enhance brand loyalty and drive engagement. Our proprietary platform, Revolution55, offers unparalleled access to consumer insights, enabling us to explore consumer behavior and market trends effectively. By navigating the competitive landscape, we help identify potential markets, ensuring your brand remains on the right path to success. ### Uncover Actionable Insights with Expert Research Methods In an era where data is king, our market research efforts revolve around comprehensive data analytics and qualitative research, including focus groups and in-depth interviews. These methods provide a holistic view of market dynamics and accurately gauge the brand health, helping clients identify growth opportunities in target markets. Our expert team at Age of Majority uses diverse sources such as digital marketing strategy media, market intelligence reports, and strategic insights to inform business decisions. This enables businesses to gain a competitive advantage in various industries, ultimately leading to enhanced customer experiences and sustained business growth. Partner with us for bespoke market research services tailored to meet your unique business needs.

Contact

This company has limited contact details. If that’s your business, claim this profile to manage and share your contact information.

Testimonials

This profile isn’t verified and can’t receive testimonials. If this is your business, join the Text Partner Program to start collecting reviews.
Here are some apps you may like
KnowledgeBase for LiveChat

KnowledgeBase for LiveChat

Works with LiveChat

Integrate LiveChat with KnowledgeBase and empower your support with self-service

ChatBot

ChatBot

Free to install
Works with LiveChat

Integrate LiveChat with ChatBot to get a customer service chatbot!

Get LiveChat App
Web BrowserWindowsmacOS
iPad|iPhone
Android
Product
PricingLiveChat BenefitsTourFeaturesLead GenerationChatBotApp
Customers
CustomersCase StudiesTestimonials
Resources
BlogPodcastsBenchmarkTyping Speed TestUTM BuilderAI Technology
Support
Help CenterWebinarsPartners MarketplaceProfessional ServicesAPI & DevelopersSystem Status
Company
ContactInvestor RelationsTeamAboutPartner ProgramPressCareers
Legal
Marketplace TermsTerms of UsePrivacy PolicySecurityGDPR

Copyright ©2025 Text, Inc. All rights reserved

We use cookies and similar technologies to enhance your interactions with our website and Services, including when you reach out to us on chat. This comprises traffic analysis, delivering personalized content, and supporting our marketing efforts. By accessing our website, interacting with our Services, you agree to let us and our partners employ cookies and related technologies on your computer or devices. Click the Cookies Policy to check how you can control the use of cookies through your device. To understand how we process your data, including through cookies, and interactions with us, please read our Privacy Policy.