AFINE

AFINE

Fortify your future. AFINE's cybersecurity expertise shields your digital world.

Based in Poland, speaks in English

This profile was set up by Text

Is this your business? Become a Text partner to verify and manage this profile.

## Premier Cybersecurity Company in San Francisco In the heart of San Francisco, AFINE stands out as a leading cybersecurity company, dedicated to safeguarding your digital assets with exceptional cybersecurity services. With over nine years of expertise, we specialize in a range of solutions such as infrastructure security, cloud security, and network security. Our comprehensive cybersecurity solutions are tailored to address the unique needs of each sector we serve, including banking, fintech, healthcare, e-commerce, and IoT. Our team is equipped to handle the latest cyber threats and emerging threats with innovative threat detection and endpoint security strategies. We provide detailed reports that highlight vulnerabilities and offer actionable insights to enhance your security posture. By leveraging advanced threat intelligence and security awareness training, we empower organizations to effectively manage cyber defense and infrastructure security agency needs. Our cybersecurity experts are committed to ensuring your sensitive information remains protected and your business operations remain uninterrupted. ### Leading Cybersecurity Solutions in the Bay Area AFINE's cybersecurity services extend beyond just offering security technologies — we focus on delivering complete security solutions that address common cybersecurity threats and enhance data security across various platforms. We integrate multi factor authentication and access management to protect your organization from identity theft and data breaches. Our focus on strong passwords and security awareness training ensures that both your employees and networks remain resilient against cyber threats. In the ever-evolving cybersecurity industry, we're steadfast in our mission to protect your business from cyber threats. By partnering with us, you're choosing to stay ahead of cyber threats with a trusted cybersecurity partner in the bustling tech hub of San Francisco and Santa Clara. Let AFINE fortify you

Contact

This company has limited contact details. If that’s your business, claim this profile to manage and share your contact information.

Testimonials

This profile isn’t verified and can’t receive testimonials. If this is your business, join the Text Partner Program to start collecting reviews.
Here are some apps you may like
KnowledgeBase for LiveChat

KnowledgeBase for LiveChat

Works with LiveChat

Integrate LiveChat with KnowledgeBase and empower your support with self-service

ChatBot

ChatBot

Free to install
Works with LiveChat

Integrate LiveChat with ChatBot to get a customer service chatbot!

Get LiveChat App
Web BrowserWindowsmacOS
iPad|iPhone
Android
Product
PricingLiveChat BenefitsTourFeaturesLead GenerationChatBotApp
Customers
CustomersCase StudiesTestimonials
Resources
BlogPodcastsBenchmarkTyping Speed TestUTM BuilderAI Technology
Support
Help CenterWebinarsPartners MarketplaceProfessional ServicesAPI & DevelopersSystem Status
Company
ContactInvestor RelationsTeamAboutPartner ProgramPressCareers
Legal
Marketplace TermsTerms of UsePrivacy PolicySecurityGDPR

Copyright ©2025 Text, Inc. All rights reserved

We use cookies and similar technologies to enhance your interactions with our website and Services, including when you reach out to us on chat. This comprises traffic analysis, delivering personalized content, and supporting our marketing efforts. By accessing our website, interacting with our Services, you agree to let us and our partners employ cookies and related technologies on your computer or devices. Click the Cookies Policy to check how you can control the use of cookies through your device. To understand how we process your data, including through cookies, and interactions with us, please read our Privacy Policy.