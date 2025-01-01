Afidence

Afidence

Seamlessly bridge IT gaps—emotionally intelligent consultants ready to enhance your team’s capabilities.

Based in United States, speaks in English

This profile was set up by Text

Is this your business? Become a Text partner to verify and manage this profile.

## Cybersecurity Company for Comprehensive IT Security At Afidence, we are not just a cybersecurity company; we are your partners in safeguarding your digital assets and sensitive data. Our robust cybersecurity services are designed to address the ever-evolving cyber threats and ensure your business operations remain uninterrupted. We provide cloud security, network security, and endpoint security solutions, customized to meet the specific needs of organizations worldwide. In the fast-paced cybersecurity industry, staying ahead of security threats and new vulnerabilities is crucial. Our team excels in threat detection and incident response, offering proactive measures to protect against common cybersecurity threats and identity theft. Through advanced security awareness training and innovative security technologies, we empower your team to identify and neutralize cyber threats before they impact your business. With a focus on identity security and access management, we help secure your digital identities and critical infrastructure with strong passwords and multi-factor authentication. ### Threat Detection and Response Solutions Afidence provides a comprehensive suite of cybersecurity solutions designed to fortify your defenses against emerging threats. Our security operations are enhanced by threat intelligence and extended detection and response capabilities, ensuring rapid identification and mitigation of potential threats by our expert cybersecurity teams. We understand the importance of protecting distributed systems and cloud environments, offering cybersecurity services that are both reliable and adaptive. By choosing Afidence, you gain a partner committed to optimizing your security posture while expertly navigating the complexities of information technology. Let us support your journey towards resilient cybersecurity with dedicated service and cutting-edge protection.

Contact

This company has limited contact details. If that’s your business, claim this profile to manage and share your contact information.

Testimonials

This profile isn’t verified and can’t receive testimonials. If this is your business, join the Text Partner Program to start collecting reviews.
Here are some apps you may like
KnowledgeBase for LiveChat

KnowledgeBase for LiveChat

Works with LiveChat

Integrate LiveChat with KnowledgeBase and empower your support with self-service

ChatBot

ChatBot

Free to install
Works with LiveChat

Integrate LiveChat with ChatBot to get a customer service chatbot!

Get LiveChat App
Web BrowserWindowsmacOS
iPad|iPhone
Android
Product
PricingLiveChat BenefitsTourFeaturesLead GenerationChatBotApp
Customers
CustomersCase StudiesTestimonials
Resources
BlogPodcastsBenchmarkTyping Speed TestUTM BuilderAI Technology
Support
Help CenterWebinarsPartners MarketplaceProfessional ServicesAPI & DevelopersSystem Status
Company
ContactInvestor RelationsTeamAboutPartner ProgramPressCareers
Legal
Marketplace TermsTerms of UsePrivacy PolicySecurityGDPR

Copyright ©2025 Text, Inc. All rights reserved

We use cookies and similar technologies to enhance your interactions with our website and Services, including when you reach out to us on chat. This comprises traffic analysis, delivering personalized content, and supporting our marketing efforts. By accessing our website, interacting with our Services, you agree to let us and our partners employ cookies and related technologies on your computer or devices. Click the Cookies Policy to check how you can control the use of cookies through your device. To understand how we process your data, including through cookies, and interactions with us, please read our Privacy Policy.