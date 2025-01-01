ADVERT GROUP

ADVERT GROUP

Unleash creative campaigns with Advert Group — Ukraine's full-service advertising powerhouse.

Based in Ukraine, speaks in English

This profile was set up by Text

Is this your business? Become a Text partner to verify and manage this profile.

## Leading Digital Strategy Company in Ukraine At Advert Group, we understand digital strategy and its vital role in achieving our clients’ success. With over 17 years of expertise in the industry, our digital strategy company offers cutting-edge solutions tailored to your specific needs. As we help clients achieve their strategic business goals, our focus is on delivering comprehensive consult services that drive digital initiatives forward. Our diverse range of services is divided into five specialized studios: Media, Creative, Digital, Event, and Guerrilla Marketing. Whether you are a small business seeking to enhance your digital journey or a large organization aiming to innovate new business models, we have the solutions to meet your needs. Our consultants understand the nuances of the digital environment, providing clients with strategies that align with their business transformation objectives. ### Comprehensive Digital Solutions for Your Business Our approach ensures that all our customers receive tailored strategies that integrate seamlessly into their existing business models. By leveraging our deep understanding of both technology and marketing, we provide clients with a roadmap to success. Every project plan is designed to identify specific opportunities, helping you optimize resources and achieve exceptional results. Trust Advert Group to guide your digital transformation with insights that deliver real value to your business.

Contact

This company has limited contact details. If that’s your business, claim this profile to manage and share your contact information.

Testimonials

This profile isn’t verified and can’t receive testimonials. If this is your business, join the Text Partner Program to start collecting reviews.
Here are some apps you may like
KnowledgeBase for LiveChat

KnowledgeBase for LiveChat

Works with LiveChat

Integrate LiveChat with KnowledgeBase and empower your support with self-service

ChatBot

ChatBot

Free to install
Works with LiveChat

Integrate LiveChat with ChatBot to get a customer service chatbot!

Get LiveChat App
Web BrowserWindowsmacOS
iPad|iPhone
Android
Product
PricingLiveChat BenefitsTourFeaturesLead GenerationChatBotApp
Customers
CustomersCase StudiesTestimonials
Resources
BlogPodcastsBenchmarkTyping Speed TestUTM BuilderAI Technology
Support
Help CenterWebinarsPartners MarketplaceProfessional ServicesAPI & DevelopersSystem Status
Company
ContactInvestor RelationsTeamAboutPartner ProgramPressCareers
Legal
Marketplace TermsTerms of UsePrivacy PolicySecurityGDPR

Copyright ©2025 Text, Inc. All rights reserved

We use cookies and similar technologies to enhance your interactions with our website and Services, including when you reach out to us on chat. This comprises traffic analysis, delivering personalized content, and supporting our marketing efforts. By accessing our website, interacting with our Services, you agree to let us and our partners employ cookies and related technologies on your computer or devices. Click the Cookies Policy to check how you can control the use of cookies through your device. To understand how we process your data, including through cookies, and interactions with us, please read our Privacy Policy.