## Professional Video Production Company: 87th Street Creative At 87th Street Creative, our video production services in NYC transform ideas into high-quality videos that engage and captivate your audience. As a leading video production company, we offer a wide range of services, including producing corporate videos, explainer videos, and marketing videos. From concept development to the post production process, our experienced team ensures that your brand messaging is consistent and impactful. Led by Emmy-nominated Art Director Sherene Strausberg, we create video content that meets your marketing strategy and business goals. ### Expert Video Production Services in Port Washington, NY Our video production process is comprehensive and tailored to your needs — from pre production planning to the final cut. With a proven track record, our production team handles everything, ensuring a smooth filming process and professional editing. Whether your project size is large or small, our world-class video production services are equipped with in-house production expertise to deliver results in various formats. In addition to corporate films and commercials, we specialize in producing content that targets new audiences and potential customers efficiently. At 87th Street Creative, we don't just produce videos; we create stories that resonate with viewers.