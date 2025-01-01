3DEVs IT Ltd.

3DEVs IT Ltd.

Expand your digital reach with Bangladesh's top app development experts—fast, user-friendly solutions guaranteed.

Based in Bangladesh, speaks in English

This profile was set up by Text

Is this your business? Become a Text partner to verify and manage this profile.

## Leading Mobile App Development Company in Bangladesh At 3DEVs IT Ltd, we pride ourselves on being the top choice for mobile app development in Bangladesh. Our commitment to delivering innovative mobile app development solutions ensures that businesses of all sizes can expand their digital presence effectively. Our team of expert mobile app developers creates mobile apps that are fast, responsive, and user-friendly — all while ensuring a seamless user experience across various mobile devices. Specializing in mobile application development, we take your app idea and turn it into a tangible, efficient digital solution that meets your specific business requirements. ### Comprehensive Mobile App Development Services Our extensive range of services goes beyond just mobile app development. We also offer software development, website development, and digital marketing — making us a versatile partner for your tech needs. Our skilled team understands the intricacies of the app development process and is well-versed in working with both Android and iOS platforms. Whether you are looking to develop native apps, cross-platform apps, or hybrid apps, our expertise ensures that your app development project is in the right hands. As one of the leading mobile app development companies in Bangladesh, we provide custom mobile solutions that are tailored to the unique needs of your business. From initial app design to timely delivery, our dedication to quality and customer satisfaction is unmatched. Our digital marketing strategies are designed to engage users and promote user engagement effectively, ensuring your brand reaches its intended audience. Whether you need e-commerce solutions, graphics and design services, or comprehensive domain and hosting maintenance, 3DEVs IT Ltd is your go-to partner. We are trusted by clients like BRAC and PRAN-RFL Group due to our proven track record and commitment to quality. With our cutting-edge technology and streamlined processes, we

Contact

This company has limited contact details. If that’s your business, claim this profile to manage and share your contact information.

Testimonials

This profile isn’t verified and can’t receive testimonials. If this is your business, join the Text Partner Program to start collecting reviews.
Here are some apps you may like
KnowledgeBase for LiveChat

KnowledgeBase for LiveChat

Works with LiveChat

Integrate LiveChat with KnowledgeBase and empower your support with self-service

ChatBot

ChatBot

Free to install
Works with LiveChat

Integrate LiveChat with ChatBot to get a customer service chatbot!

Get LiveChat App
Web BrowserWindowsmacOS
iPad|iPhone
Android
Product
PricingLiveChat BenefitsTourFeaturesLead GenerationChatBotApp
Customers
CustomersCase StudiesTestimonials
Resources
BlogPodcastsBenchmarkTyping Speed TestUTM BuilderAI Technology
Support
Help CenterWebinarsPartners MarketplaceProfessional ServicesAPI & DevelopersSystem Status
Company
ContactInvestor RelationsTeamAboutPartner ProgramPressCareers
Legal
Marketplace TermsTerms of UsePrivacy PolicySecurityGDPR

Copyright ©2025 Text, Inc. All rights reserved

We use cookies and similar technologies to enhance your interactions with our website and Services, including when you reach out to us on chat. This comprises traffic analysis, delivering personalized content, and supporting our marketing efforts. By accessing our website, interacting with our Services, you agree to let us and our partners employ cookies and related technologies on your computer or devices. Click the Cookies Policy to check how you can control the use of cookies through your device. To understand how we process your data, including through cookies, and interactions with us, please read our Privacy Policy.