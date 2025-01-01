2people IT

2people IT

Accelerate your growth with bespoke IT solutions—innovative software, secure ERP systems, and tailored mobile apps.

Based in Armenia, speaks in English

This profile was set up by Text

Is this your business? Become a Text partner to verify and manage this profile.

## Leading Mobile App Development Company At 2PEOPLE IT, we are experts in creating cutting-edge mobile applications that drive business growth. As one of the top mobile app development companies in St. Petersburg, our innovation and technical expertise stand out. From custom mobile app development on both Android and iOS platforms to implementing complex app development processes, we ensure a seamless experience for our clients. Our team of dedicated mobile app developers is committed to delivering high-quality solutions that meet your specific business goals and exceed user expectations. ### Comprehensive App Development Services Our mobile app development services cover every aspect of creating apps, from defining your app idea to launching on platforms like the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. With a proven track record in mobile application development, we specialize in creating both native apps and cross-platform apps, ensuring they engage users effectively. Our app development process is designed to manage development costs while utilizing the latest technologies and cutting-edge technology solutions. This approach guarantees exceptional user experiences and a competitive edge in the market. By focusing on custom mobile solutions, we cater to both enterprise apps and individual business needs. Our streamlined processes prioritize timely delivery, ensuring your app development project remains on schedule and within budget. Trust 2PEOPLE IT as your go-to app development company for crafting mobile solutions that enhance your business capabilities.

Contact

This company has limited contact details. If that’s your business, claim this profile to manage and share your contact information.

Testimonials

This profile isn’t verified and can’t receive testimonials. If this is your business, join the Text Partner Program to start collecting reviews.
Here are some apps you may like
KnowledgeBase for LiveChat

KnowledgeBase for LiveChat

Works with LiveChat

Integrate LiveChat with KnowledgeBase and empower your support with self-service

ChatBot

ChatBot

Free to install
Works with LiveChat

Integrate LiveChat with ChatBot to get a customer service chatbot!

Get LiveChat App
Web BrowserWindowsmacOS
iPad|iPhone
Android
Product
PricingLiveChat BenefitsTourFeaturesLead GenerationChatBotApp
Customers
CustomersCase StudiesTestimonials
Resources
BlogPodcastsBenchmarkTyping Speed TestUTM BuilderAI Technology
Support
Help CenterWebinarsPartners MarketplaceProfessional ServicesAPI & DevelopersSystem Status
Company
ContactInvestor RelationsTeamAboutPartner ProgramPressCareers
Legal
Marketplace TermsTerms of UsePrivacy PolicySecurityGDPR

Copyright ©2025 Text, Inc. All rights reserved

We use cookies and similar technologies to enhance your interactions with our website and Services, including when you reach out to us on chat. This comprises traffic analysis, delivering personalized content, and supporting our marketing efforts. By accessing our website, interacting with our Services, you agree to let us and our partners employ cookies and related technologies on your computer or devices. Click the Cookies Policy to check how you can control the use of cookies through your device. To understand how we process your data, including through cookies, and interactions with us, please read our Privacy Policy.