2M Infotech Pvt. Ltd.

2M Infotech Pvt. Ltd.

Custom apps. High ROI. Join 2M Infotech for seamless web and mobile solutions.

Based in India, speaks in English

This profile was set up by Text

Is this your business? Become a Text partner to verify and manage this profile.

## Directory Mobile App Development Company: 2M Infotech At 2M Infotech, we specialize in mobile app development solutions, offering tailored services across India and the USA. Our team of expert mobile app developers provides innovative custom mobile app development services that cater to businesses of all sizes, from startups to Fortune 500 companies. Whether you're looking to create apps for Android and iOS platforms or explore cross-platform apps, we ensure maximum ROI on technology investments. Our comprehensive app development services span various technologies and platforms, including React Native development, Flutter development, and native apps for both iOS and Android operating systems. With a focus on cutting-edge technology solutions, we also excel in IoT app development, blockchain development, and building scalable web apps. Our robust mobile application development process ensures timely delivery and exceptional user experiences, giving your business a competitive edge. ### High-Value Mobile Solutions for Business Growth 2M Infotech doesn't just deliver apps — we deliver mobile solutions that drive business growth. Our app development process incorporates the latest tools and focuses on user engagement and user preferences to create great app experiences. By leveraging cloud-based services with AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform, we offer scalable solutions for enterprise apps and complex apps. Join our satisfied clients and start your mobile application development project today for innovative, bespoke solutions crafted to meet your business needs.

Contact

This company has limited contact details. If that’s your business, claim this profile to manage and share your contact information.

Testimonials

This profile isn’t verified and can’t receive testimonials. If this is your business, join the Text Partner Program to start collecting reviews.
Here are some apps you may like
KnowledgeBase for LiveChat

KnowledgeBase for LiveChat

Works with LiveChat

Integrate LiveChat with KnowledgeBase and empower your support with self-service

ChatBot

ChatBot

Free to install
Works with LiveChat

Integrate LiveChat with ChatBot to get a customer service chatbot!

Get LiveChat App
Web BrowserWindowsmacOS
iPad|iPhone
Android
Product
PricingLiveChat BenefitsTourFeaturesLead GenerationChatBotApp
Customers
CustomersCase StudiesTestimonials
Resources
BlogPodcastsBenchmarkTyping Speed TestUTM BuilderAI Technology
Support
Help CenterWebinarsPartners MarketplaceProfessional ServicesAPI & DevelopersSystem Status
Company
ContactInvestor RelationsTeamAboutPartner ProgramPressCareers
Legal
Marketplace TermsTerms of UsePrivacy PolicySecurityGDPR

Copyright ©2025 Text, Inc. All rights reserved

We use cookies and similar technologies to enhance your interactions with our website and Services, including when you reach out to us on chat. This comprises traffic analysis, delivering personalized content, and supporting our marketing efforts. By accessing our website, interacting with our Services, you agree to let us and our partners employ cookies and related technologies on your computer or devices. Click the Cookies Policy to check how you can control the use of cookies through your device. To understand how we process your data, including through cookies, and interactions with us, please read our Privacy Policy.