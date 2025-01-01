120/80

120/80

Boost growth with data-driven strategies—unleash the full potential of your ad spend!

Based in United States, speaks in English

This profile was set up by Text

Is this your business? Become a Text partner to verify and manage this profile.

## Leading Digital Marketing Company in Chicago At 120/80, we specialize in digital marketing that drives business growth through proven strategies. Our Chicago-based digital marketing company is renowned for converting ad spend into measurable success, using data-driven techniques to deliver real results. As an award-winning digital marketing agency, we focus on creating tailored campaigns that enhance brand visibility, attract qualified leads, and increase customer engagement. Our services cater to your specific business goals, ensuring every marketing dollar is effectively spent to achieve maximum impact. Our expertise extends beyond basic digital marketing — we excel in search engine optimization and paid media strategies that boost your online presence and revenue growth. By leveraging proprietary technology and actionable insights, we craft marketing services that optimize your customer journey across major platforms. As a trusted partner to numerous clients, we offer a comprehensive suite of services including content marketing, email marketing, and conversion rate optimization to help you stay ahead in a competitive industry. ### World-Class PPC and Digital Marketing Solutions When it comes to paid advertising, our focus is on delivering performance marketing solutions that lead to significant business growth. We integrate traditional marketing approaches with cutting-edge digital advertising tactics to enhance brand recognition and increase sales. Our Chicago agency is committed to helping ecommerce companies and various other businesses close deals by driving traffic and improving conversion rates. Whether you're looking for a free proposal or want to discuss your marketing strategy, our dedicated team is ready to partner with you for long-term success.

Contact

This company has limited contact details. If that’s your business, claim this profile to manage and share your contact information.

Testimonials

This profile isn’t verified and can’t receive testimonials. If this is your business, join the Text Partner Program to start collecting reviews.
Here are some apps you may like
KnowledgeBase for LiveChat

KnowledgeBase for LiveChat

Works with LiveChat

Integrate LiveChat with KnowledgeBase and empower your support with self-service

ChatBot

ChatBot

Free to install
Works with LiveChat

Integrate LiveChat with ChatBot to get a customer service chatbot!

Get LiveChat App
Web BrowserWindowsmacOS
iPad|iPhone
Android
Product
PricingLiveChat BenefitsTourFeaturesLead GenerationChatBotApp
Customers
CustomersCase StudiesTestimonials
Resources
BlogPodcastsBenchmarkTyping Speed TestUTM BuilderAI Technology
Support
Help CenterWebinarsPartners MarketplaceProfessional ServicesAPI & DevelopersSystem Status
Company
ContactInvestor RelationsTeamAboutPartner ProgramPressCareers
Legal
Marketplace TermsTerms of UsePrivacy PolicySecurityGDPR

Copyright ©2025 Text, Inc. All rights reserved

We use cookies and similar technologies to enhance your interactions with our website and Services, including when you reach out to us on chat. This comprises traffic analysis, delivering personalized content, and supporting our marketing efforts. By accessing our website, interacting with our Services, you agree to let us and our partners employ cookies and related technologies on your computer or devices. Click the Cookies Policy to check how you can control the use of cookies through your device. To understand how we process your data, including through cookies, and interactions with us, please read our Privacy Policy.